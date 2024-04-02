Israel's Kohelet Policy Forum to reduce activities - report

The Kohelet Forum, an advocate of the judicial reform, is reducing its activities, Israel Hayom reported on Tuesday.

A source with knowledge of the forum told the Israeli newspaper that most of the forum's managing staff served as IDF reservists and aided in the country's war effort.

The Forum responded, "The scope of Kohelet Forum's activity increased over the years, and we were privileged to establish new departments that dealt with diverse policy issues, within which dozens of researchers worked. Since Simchat Torah, the Forum and its employees have been focused on contributing to the national collective effort."

Before the war, one of the Forum's chief donors, Arthur Dantchik, announced he would cease funding Kohelet.