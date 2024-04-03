Jerusalem Post
Russia says concert attack has sparked jump in army recruitment

By REUTERS

Russia has seen a significant jump in the number of people signing contracts to join the armed forces since last month's deadly attack on a concert hall near Moscow, the Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

A statement said more than 100,000 people have signed contracts with the military since the start of the year, including about 16,000 in the past ten days alone.

"During interviews conducted over the past week at selection points in Russian cities, most candidates indicated the desire to avenge those killed in the tragedy that occurred on March 22, 2024, in the Moscow region as the main motive for concluding a contract," the ministry said.

At least 144 people were killed in a mass shooting and fire at the Crocus City Hall concert venue in an attack that the Islamic State terrorist group claimed.

