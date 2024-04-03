Jerusalem Post
Canada wants full probe into killing of aid workers in Gaza, protests to Israel envoy

By REUTERS

Canada's Foreign Affairs minister Melanie Joly called on Wednesday for a full investigation into the killing of aid workers in Gaza, amongst whom was a Canadian citizen, by an Israeli airstrike.

Speaking on the sidelines of a NATO foreign ministers meeting in Brussels, she said Israel needed to respect international law. Seven aid workers died in the attack on Monday, including 33-year-old dual US-Canadian citizen Jacob Flickinger.

In Toronto, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said officials had spoken to Israeli ambassador Iddo Moed to express "our dismay at the unacceptable deaths of a Canadian-American aid worker along with others ... the world needs very clear answers as to how this happened."

Israel says the air strike that killed the seven aid workers was a mistake.

