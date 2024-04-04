Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Austin speaks with Israel's Gallant after aid worker deaths

By REUTERS

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Wednesday urged Israel to take concrete steps to protect aid workers and Palestinian civilians in Gaza "after repeated coordination failures" when he spoke with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Thursday, the Pentagon said.

The call for steps followed an Israeli attack that killed seven World Central Kitchen workers in Gaza this week.

"Secretary Austin expressed his outrage at the Israeli strike on a World Central Kitchen humanitarian aid convoy that killed seven aid workers, including an American citizen," a statement of the call between the two defense leader said.

Austin also urged Gallant to conduct "a swift and transparent" investigation, to share the conclusions publicly, and to hold those responsible to account, the Pentagon said.

US says it destroyed ballistic missile, two drones launched by Houthis
By REUTERS
04/04/2024 05:29 AM
Three rescue workers killed in Russian drone attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv
By REUTERS
04/04/2024 02:25 AM
Multiple Apple service down for users
By REUTERS
04/04/2024 02:04 AM
US and Jordan conduct joint aid drop in northern Gaza
By HANNAH SARISOHN
04/04/2024 02:01 AM
No attack in Damascus, Syrian media says, despite reports of explosions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/04/2024 12:15 AM
IDF operating in Jenin, arresting wanted persons
By MAARIV ONLINE
04/04/2024 12:07 AM
Hezbollah launches anti-tank missile towards Metula, no casualties
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/03/2024 11:15 PM
Undelivered Gaza aid returns to Cyprus after aid workers killed
By REUTERS
04/03/2024 10:41 PM
Sinkhole opens up in central Israel, police close road
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/03/2024 10:13 PM
Israeli pollster Camil Fuchs dies aged 78
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/03/2024 09:20 PM
IDF to call up reservists for air defense amid Iranian threats
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/03/2024 09:11 PM
Netanyahu and Biden to speak on Thursday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/03/2024 08:30 PM
IDF, Shin Bet arrest Hamas, PIJ terrorists in Shifa Hospital
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/03/2024 07:20 PM
Eilat Mayor: 'There must not be an additional threat on Eilat'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/03/2024 06:50 PM
Canada wants full probe into killing of aid workers in Gaza
By REUTERS
04/03/2024 06:30 PM