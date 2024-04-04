Jerusalem Post
Myanmar military TV says 13 'terrorist' drones shot down over capital, no damage or casualties

By REUTERS

Thirteen fixed-wing drones were shot down over the capital of military-ruled Myanmar on Thursday, in a foiled attack by "terrorists" seeking to destroy important locations in the city, military-run Myawaddy TV reported.

Of the 13 drones, four carried explosives, but no damage or casualties were inflicted, the report said. Myawaddy did not mention what the targets were but carried an image showing nine small drones, several of which were damaged.

Myanmar's shadow government and an anti-junta militia group earlier claimed responsibility for what they said was a synchronized, coordinated attack on the military headquarters and an air force base. The Myawaddy report mentioned the exact locations but did not say they were military facilities.

This is a developing story. 

