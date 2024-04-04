NATO is not and will not be party to the conflict in Ukraine, says Stoltenberg

NATO "is not and will not be party to the conflict in Ukraine," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said at a news conference on Thursday.

"We don't have any plans of having NATO combat troops inside Ukraine, there has been no request for that," he added.

Additionally, a NATO official said that Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries may have disrupted more than 15% of Russian capacity, adding that the alliance believed Moscow still lacked sufficient munitions and manpower to launch a successful offensive.

NATO did not have confirmation Iran had transferred ballistic missiles to Russia, but it had no reason to believe it would not go through with the transfer once mutually beneficial terms were agreed between the two sides, the official said.