Fire near market in Russia's Kursk after air defenses down drone

A fire broke out near the central market in the southern Russian city of Kursk on Thursday after air defense units downed a drone, one of four intercepted over the region, governor Roman Starovoit said.

Starovoit, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said emergency services had been dispatched to the scene. He said one drone had struck a private home, and two fires had broken out in connection with that.

He reported no casualties.

Ukraine's military has repeatedly fired drones at three Russian border regions - Belgorod, Kursk, and Voronezh. Its forces have also shelled border areas, particularly in the Belgorod region.