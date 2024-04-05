Jerusalem Post
Council head: Gov't won't get off their butts until October 7th happens in north

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Moshe Davidovitz, the head of the Mateh Asher Regional Council and chairman of the Conflict Zone Forum, expressed outrage at the fact that residents of northern Israel are still being kept from their homes, telling 103FM radio that "apparently until some big disaster happens in the north like what happened in the south, no one will get off their butt."

Davidovitz warned that "the state will pay a dear price for its disdain for the residents of the north. At the end of the day, the rehabilitation process will be longer and more expensive than those funds that they are currently wasting and not using wisely for what they should be used for."

Pro-Hamas chants yelled on Temple Mount on last Friday of Ramadan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2024 07:46 AM
Israel Katz welcomes US call for ceasefire conditional on hostage deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2024 07:13 AM
US forces destroy an anti-ship missile in Houthi-controlled area in Yeme
By REUTERS
04/05/2024 03:51 AM
CIA chief to travel to Egypt this weekend, Axios reports
By REUTERS
04/05/2024 03:44 AM
Gaza rocket falls in Israel's Sderot, no casualties reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/04/2024 10:24 PM
Fire near market in Russia's Kursk after air defenses down drone
By REUTERS
04/04/2024 10:01 PM
Netanyahu: Israel is operating against Iran in attack and defense
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/04/2024 08:44 PM
IDF takes responsibility for GPS disruptions in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/04/2024 06:42 PM
Israeli, American officials discuss technological cooperation amid war
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/04/2024 06:28 PM
NATO is not and will not be party to the conflict in Ukraine, says Stolt
By REUTERS
04/04/2024 06:26 PM
Bulgarian police finds weapon arsenal to be used by Hamas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/04/2024 06:20 PM
Spain's PM says EU could reevaluate Israel relations after aid deaths
By REUTERS
04/04/2024 05:50 PM
Myanmar military TV reports on terrorist drones over capital
By REUTERS
04/04/2024 05:25 PM
US blocks more than a dozen ships connected to Iranian military funding
By HANNAH SARISOHN
04/04/2024 05:15 PM
Israeli prison guard fired for intimate relationship with inmate
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/04/2024 04:36 PM