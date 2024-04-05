Council head: Gov't won't get off their butts until October 7th happens in north

Moshe Davidovitz, the head of the Mateh Asher Regional Council and chairman of the Conflict Zone Forum, expressed outrage at the fact that residents of northern Israel are still being kept from their homes, telling 103FM radio that "apparently until some big disaster happens in the north like what happened in the south, no one will get off their butt."

Davidovitz warned that "the state will pay a dear price for its disdain for the residents of the north. At the end of the day, the rehabilitation process will be longer and more expensive than those funds that they are currently wasting and not using wisely for what they should be used for."