Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Iceland's prime minister resigns, will run for president

By REUTERS

Icelandic Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir announced on Friday that she will resign from her post and run for president, public broadcaster RUV and daily Morgunbladid reported.

It was not immediately clear who would succeed Jakobsdottir as prime minister, a job she has held since 2017.

"I have decided to ask to be released from the position of prime minister of Iceland and to stand in the upcoming presidential election," Jakobsdottir said in a video message according Morgunbladid.

Iceland will hold a presidential election on June 1 to elect its new head of state, a largely ceremonial post with no public policy-making role.

The island nation of almost 400,000 people faces uncertainty after recent volcanic eruptions that triggered the indefinite evacuation of thousands, adding to pressures on an economy already facing high inflation and soaring interest rates.

UN chief hopes Israel quickly, effectively boost Gaza aid access
By REUTERS
04/05/2024 04:43 PM
Blinken says US reviewing Israel inquiry in World Central Kitchen strike
By REUTERS
04/05/2024 04:32 PM
World Central Kitchen demands independent probe into aid worker killings
By REUTERS
04/05/2024 02:30 PM
Berlin says attacks on aid workers in Gaza 'cast a bad light' on IDF
By REUTERS
04/05/2024 01:41 PM
Poland says Israeli ambassador apologized after Polish aid worker killed
By REUTERS
04/05/2024 01:22 PM
US considering labelling products from West Bank settlements - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2024 01:03 PM
Ukraine: We staged major attack on Russia's Morozovsk military air base
By REUTERS
04/05/2024 11:52 AM
UN rights body adopts resolution for Israel accountability on war crimes
By REUTERS
04/05/2024 11:42 AM
Dialogue must remain open with Russia, Italy defense minister says
By REUTERS
04/05/2024 11:40 AM
World food price index rebounds in March - UN FAO
By REUTERS
04/05/2024 11:34 AM
US welcomes Israel opening more aid for Gaza; 'proof is in the results'
By REUTERS
04/05/2024 11:29 AM
IDF strikes sites where rockets were launched toward Sderot, Ashkelon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2024 09:15 AM
'Gov't won't get off their butts until disaster happens in North'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2024 08:01 AM
Israel Katz welcomes US call for ceasefire conditional on hostage deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2024 07:13 AM
US forces destroy an anti-ship missile in Houthi-controlled area in Yeme
By REUTERS
04/05/2024 03:51 AM