Yesh Atid: Populist chatterboxes need to focus on returning the hostages

Yesh Atid slammed the government on Friday in a post to X for not focusing on the return of the hostages and allowing a cyber attack to occur.

The party labeled the cabinet the "National Leak Center." It also called the government "A bunch of populist chatterboxes looking for someone to shoulder the responsibility instead of dealing with the return of the hostages, the displaced, or personal security."

"The responsibility is on you," Yesh Atid added. "The stain is on you. The rest of the world will remember you as those who abandoned the citizens of Israel in their homes. With you, we will never win."

It concluded its post by calling for immediate elections.