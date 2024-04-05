Jerusalem Post
Breakaway Moldovan region says drone hit military facility

By REUTERS

A kamikaze drone hit a military facility belonging to the defense ministry of the separatist authorities in Moldova's breakaway Transdniestria region, the region's security ministry said on Friday.

No evidence or image of the strike was provided.

The target was six kilometers from the border with Ukraine, the message posted by the ministry said.

The Transdnistrian authorities are closely allied with Moscow and the region hosts around 1,500 Russian troops.

"The target was a radar station, which suffered minor damage, but there were no casualties. An investigative team is working on the spot. A criminal case has been opened," the ministry said. It did not name a culprit.

There was no immediate comment from Chisinau.

