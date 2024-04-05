Another 155 aid trucks enter, 100 thousand meals dropped into Gaza

The Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), announced on X on Friday that, that day, an additional 155 humanitarian aid trucks had entered the Gaza Strip.
Additionally, 100 thousand meals were airdropped into Gaza on Friday, COGAT added.
