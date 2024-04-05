Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Another 155 aid trucks enter, 100 thousand meals dropped into Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), announced on X on Friday that, that day, an additional 155 humanitarian aid trucks had entered the Gaza Strip.

Additionally, 100 thousand meals were airdropped into Gaza on Friday, COGAT added.

No plans for US independent investigation into aid workers' killings
By REUTERS
04/05/2024 07:14 PM
Breakaway Moldovan region says drone hit military facility
By REUTERS
04/05/2024 06:57 PM
UK's David Cameron calls for Israeli reform to ensure aid worker safety
By REUTERS
04/05/2024 06:39 PM
EU's Borrell: Israel's aid corridors are not stopping starvation in Gaza
By REUTERS
04/05/2024 06:36 PM
IDF troops come under fire in Jordan Valley overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2024 06:33 PM
Guardian reveals the identity of the 8200 unit commander
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2024 06:26 PM
Yesh Atid: Populist chatterboxes need to focus on returning the hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2024 06:23 PM
Iran says US warned it not to target American facilities
By REUTERS
04/05/2024 05:55 PM
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes New York, New Jersey - EMSC
By REUTERS
04/05/2024 05:37 PM
IDF strikes Hezbollah outposts in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2024 05:33 PM
Almog Cohen calls for Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi to be sacked
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2024 05:30 PM
Russian personnel expelled from NATO headquarters, Stoltenberg says
By REUTERS
04/05/2024 05:13 PM
UN chief hopes Israel quickly, effectively boost Gaza aid access
By REUTERS
04/05/2024 04:43 PM
Blinken says US reviewing Israel inquiry in World Central Kitchen strike
By REUTERS
04/05/2024 04:32 PM
Iceland's prime minister resigns, will run for president
By REUTERS
04/05/2024 04:26 PM