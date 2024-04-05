Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Colombia seeks to join Gaza genocide case against Israel at World Court

By REUTERS

Colombia has asked the International Court of Justice to allow the country to intervene in South Africa's case accusing Israel of genocide in the Gaza Strip, the court said Friday.

In its application, Colombia called on the court to ensure "the safety and, indeed, the very existence of the Palestinian people."

The ICJ, the highest UN court, can allow states to intervene and give their views. Several states have said they would also seek to intervene in the case but so far only Colombia and Nicaragua have filed a public request.

Last week ICJ judges ordered Israel to take all necessary and effective action to ensure basic food supplies arrive without delay to Palestinians in Gaza.

In January the ICJ, also known as the World Court, ordered Israel to refrain from any acts that could fall under the genocide convention and to ensure its troops commit no genocidal acts against Palestinians in Gaza.

Dam bursts flooding in Russia's Urals, evacuation underway
By REUTERS
04/05/2024 09:19 PM
Al Quds Day: Pro-Palestinian protesters burn Israeli flag
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2024 09:03 PM
Hamas rejects Israel's latest hostage deal proposal - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2024 08:54 PM
Another 155 aid trucks enter, 100 thousand meals dropped into Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2024 07:49 PM
No plans for US independent investigation into aid workers' killings
By REUTERS
04/05/2024 07:14 PM
Breakaway Moldovan region says drone hit military facility
By REUTERS
04/05/2024 06:57 PM
UK's David Cameron calls for Israeli reform to ensure aid worker safety
By REUTERS
04/05/2024 06:39 PM
EU's Borrell: Israel's aid corridors are not stopping starvation in Gaza
By REUTERS
04/05/2024 06:36 PM
IDF troops come under fire in Jordan Valley overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2024 06:33 PM
Guardian reveals the identity of the 8200 unit commander
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2024 06:26 PM
Yesh Atid: Populist chatterboxes need to focus on returning the hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2024 06:23 PM
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes New York, New Jersey - EMSC
By REUTERS
04/05/2024 05:37 PM
IDF strikes Hezbollah outposts in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2024 05:33 PM
Almog Cohen calls for Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi to be sacked
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2024 05:30 PM
Russian personnel expelled from NATO headquarters, Stoltenberg says
By REUTERS
04/05/2024 05:13 PM