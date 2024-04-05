Recent GPS disruptions stop, gradually returning location services in Israel

The recent GPS disruptions in Israel gradually lessened on Friday evening, slowly returning accurate location services, Maariv reported.

The IDF admitted that they use this technology - developed in the USA - as part of a tactic to disrupt enemy's moves against Israel.

The masking of the GPS prevents the accurate launch of cruise missiles and UAVs to specific spots. Therefore, the IDF tends to disrupt the GPS locations in Israel, which causes them to appear in the neighboring Arab cities such as Cairo and Beirut, with the aim that it will not be possible to intercept or direct weapons toward Israel.