Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Recent GPS disruptions stop, gradually returning location services in Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The recent GPS disruptions in Israel gradually lessened on Friday evening, slowly returning accurate location services, Maariv reported.

The IDF admitted that they use this technology - developed in the USA - as part of a tactic to disrupt enemy's moves against Israel.

The masking of the GPS prevents the accurate launch of cruise missiles and UAVs to specific spots. Therefore, the IDF tends to disrupt the GPS locations in Israel, which causes them to appear in the neighboring Arab cities such as Cairo and Beirut, with the aim that it will not be possible to intercept or direct weapons toward Israel.

Biden urges Egypt, Qatar to press Hamas for hostage deal with Israel
By REUTERS
04/05/2024 11:23 PM
Jordanian army trucks to pass through Israel to deliver Gaza aid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2024 10:14 PM
Dam bursts flooding in Russia's Urals, evacuation underway
By REUTERS
04/05/2024 09:19 PM
Colombia seeks to join Gaza genocide case against Israel at World Court
By REUTERS
04/05/2024 09:15 PM
Al Quds Day: Pro-Palestinian protesters burn Israeli flag
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2024 09:03 PM
Another 155 aid trucks enter, 100 thousand meals dropped into Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2024 07:49 PM
No plans for US independent investigation into aid workers' killings
By REUTERS
04/05/2024 07:14 PM
Breakaway Moldovan region says drone hit military facility
By REUTERS
04/05/2024 06:57 PM
UK's David Cameron calls for Israeli reform to ensure aid worker safety
By REUTERS
04/05/2024 06:39 PM
EU's Borrell: Israel's aid corridors are not stopping starvation in Gaza
By REUTERS
04/05/2024 06:36 PM
IDF troops come under fire in Jordan Valley overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2024 06:33 PM
Guardian reveals the identity of the 8200 unit commander
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2024 06:26 PM
Yesh Atid: Populist chatterboxes need to focus on returning the hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2024 06:23 PM
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes New York, New Jersey - EMSC
By REUTERS
04/05/2024 05:37 PM
Almog Cohen calls for Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi to be sacked
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2024 05:30 PM