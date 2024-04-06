Jerusalem Post
Two dead in new Russian strike on Kharkiv, injures seven

By REUTERS
Updated: APRIL 6, 2024 03:21

A new Russian strike on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, killed two civilians and injured seven early on Saturday, regional Governor Oleh Synehubov said on Telegram.

Suspilne public television said a high-rise apartment building in the Shevchenkivskyi district was damaged and a shop was ablaze. Other news reports said the strike had occurred just after midnight.

Synehubov had earlier reported a strike in Kharkiv on a residential building and a missile attack on a village north of the city. No casualties were reported in either incident.

Kharkiv, in Ukraine's northeast, has been a frequent Russian target, with attacks intensifying in recent weeks. On Wednesday, a drone attack on the city killed four people and badly damaged apartment blocks.

Pelosi joins call for Biden to stop transfer of US weapons to Israel
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 03:20 AM
Earthquake aftershock felt in New York City
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 01:33 AM
Suspected Attempted Attack on Route 55 near Karnei Shomron
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/06/2024 12:14 AM
Biden warns Netanyahu of less support if direction doesn't change in war
By BARAK RAVID
04/06/2024 12:08 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes Tonga Islands
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 12:00 AM
GPS disruptions stop in Israel: IDF's security tactics revealed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2024 11:33 PM
Jordanian army trucks to pass through Israel to deliver Gaza aid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2024 10:14 PM
Dam bursts flooding in Russia's Urals, evacuation underway
By REUTERS
04/05/2024 09:19 PM
Colombia seeks to join Gaza genocide case against Israel at World Court
By REUTERS
04/05/2024 09:15 PM
Al Quds Day: Pro-Palestinian protesters burn Israeli flag
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2024 09:03 PM
Another 155 aid trucks enter, 100 thousand meals dropped into Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2024 07:49 PM
No plans for US independent investigation into aid workers' killings
By REUTERS
04/05/2024 07:14 PM
Breakaway Moldovan region says drone hit military facility
By REUTERS
04/05/2024 06:57 PM
UK's David Cameron calls for Israeli reform to ensure aid worker safety
By REUTERS
04/05/2024 06:39 PM
EU's Borrell: Israel's aid corridors are not stopping starvation in Gaza
By REUTERS
04/05/2024 06:36 PM