Russian descent vehicle lands in Kazakhstan with three astronauts -live stream

By REUTERS
Updated: APRIL 6, 2024 11:11

A Russian descent vehicle landed in Kazakhstan on Saturday, returning from the International Space station with astronauts from Russia, Belarus and the United States, live footage broadcast by Russia's Roscosmos space agency showed.

Russian Oleg Novitsky and Belarusian Marina Vasilevskaya departed for the ISS last month on a Soyuz spacecraft. They returned to Earth on Saturday along with US astronaut Loral O'Hara, who had been aboard the orbital station since September.

Footage showed the three astronauts being pulled from the space capsule and smiling for the cameras.

