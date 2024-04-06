Jerusalem Post
Humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza through Erez crossing for first time since October 7 - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 6, 2024 15:35

Humanitarian aid trucks have entered the northern Gaza Strip through the Erez crossing for the first time since October 7, Israeli media reported on Saturday afternoon. 

Climate activist Greta Thunberg detained at demonstration in The Hague
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 03:39 PM
Hamas delegation to depart for Cairo talks on hostage deal- report
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 02:17 PM
Turkey detains 48 people with suspected ties to Islamic State
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 01:12 PM
Russian descent vehicle lands in Kazakhstan with three astronauts
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 10:29 AM
Australia to appoint 'special adviser' on probe into Israel airstrike
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 07:19 AM
US, Japan, Australia, Philippines to hold maritime cooperative activity
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 05:21 AM
Pelosi joins call for Biden to stop transfer of US weapons to Israel
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 03:20 AM
Two dead in new Russian strike on Kharkiv, injures seven
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 02:55 AM
Earthquake aftershock felt in New York City
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 01:33 AM
Suspected Attempted Attack on Route 55 near Karnei Shomron
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/06/2024 12:14 AM
Biden warns Netanyahu of less support if direction doesn't change in war
By BARAK RAVID
04/06/2024 12:08 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes Tonga Islands
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 12:00 AM
GPS disruptions stop in Israel: IDF's security tactics revealed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2024 11:33 PM
Jordanian army trucks to pass through Israel to deliver Gaza aid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/05/2024 10:14 PM
Dam bursts flooding in Russia's Urals, evacuation underway
By REUTERS
04/05/2024 09:19 PM