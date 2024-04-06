Humanitarian aid trucks have entered the northern Gaza Strip through the Erez crossing for the first time since October 7, Israeli media reported on Saturday afternoon.
Humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza through Erez crossing for first time since October 7 - report
