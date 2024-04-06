Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Two dead, seven wounded in Florida martini bar shooting

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 6, 2024 16:27

Two people were killed and seven were wounded, including a police officer, during a shooting at a martini bar in Doral, Florida, early on Saturday, police said.

The shootout followed an argument in which one patron pulled out a weapon and then shot and killed a security guard who responded. Six of the people shot were bystanders, and a police officer was shot in the leg, police said.

The US has the highest level of firearm homicides among high-income countries with populations over 10 million, according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington School of Medicine.

Eight dead in two Russian strikes on Kharkiv, officials say
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 04:52 PM
Seven children killed by explosive near Syria's Daraa, state media repor
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 04:20 PM
Climate activist Greta Thunberg detained at demonstration in The Hague
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 03:39 PM
Aid trucks enter Gaza through Erez crossing for first time since 10/7
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/06/2024 03:34 PM
Hamas delegation to depart for Cairo talks on hostage deal- report
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 02:17 PM
Turkey detains 48 people with suspected ties to Islamic State
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 01:12 PM
Russian descent vehicle lands in Kazakhstan with three astronauts
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 10:29 AM
Australia to appoint 'special adviser' on probe into Israel airstrike
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 07:19 AM
US, Japan, Australia, Philippines to hold maritime cooperative activity
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 05:21 AM
Pelosi joins call for Biden to stop transfer of US weapons to Israel
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 03:20 AM
Two dead in new Russian strike on Kharkiv, injures seven
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 02:55 AM
Earthquake aftershock felt in New York City
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 01:33 AM
Suspected Attempted Attack on Route 55 near Karnei Shomron
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/06/2024 12:14 AM
Biden warns Netanyahu of less support if direction doesn't change in war
By BARAK RAVID
04/06/2024 12:08 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes Tonga Islands
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 12:00 AM