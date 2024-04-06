Eight dead in two Russian strikes on Kharkiv, officials say

Two Russian strikes on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, killed eight civilians and injured at least 10 early on Saturday and in the afternoon, regional officials said.

Ukraine's national police said the attack was launched by drones, while regional officials said Russian forces used missiles and bombs. The police and local authorities published pictures of fires that had broken out on city streets and next to buildings.

"As of this morning, there are 6 dead and 10 wounded as a result of the night strike on Shevchenkivskyi district," Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on the Telegram messaging app. Later the death toll rose to seven.