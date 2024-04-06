Opposition leader Yair Lapid set to depart for US visit

Opposition leader Yair Lapid will leave on Saturday evening to visit Washington, DC, Lapid's office announced.

During his visit, Lapid will meet with senior officials of the American administration in the White House and the State Department, as well as with senior Democratic and Republican senators.

Lapid will also meet with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The Israeli opposition leader will also meet with senators, including the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Ben Cardin, Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Lindsey Graham.