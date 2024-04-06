Jerusalem Post
UNICEF chairperson says more than 13 thousand Gazan children dead

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Catherine Russel, the chairperson of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF,) said that the war in Gaza had killed more than 13 thousand children and wounded others, Maariv reported on Saturday, citing the Saudi state-owned Al Arabiya.

Security forces thwart potential Jerusalem stabbing attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/06/2024 08:08 PM
Vessel was targeted approx. 61NM southwest of Yemen's Hodeidah - Ambrey
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 08:04 PM
Families of the hostages slam PM Benjamin Netanyahu
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/06/2024 07:19 PM
Opposition leader Yair Lapid set to depart for US visit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/06/2024 07:05 PM
Israeli forces operate in West Bank, make arrests
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/06/2024 05:50 PM
Young child dies after being forgotten in a car
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/06/2024 05:42 PM
Eight dead in two Russian strikes on Kharkiv, officials say
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 04:52 PM
Two dead, seven wounded in Florida martini bar shooting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/06/2024 04:25 PM
Seven children killed by explosive near Syria's Daraa, state media repor
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 04:20 PM
Aid trucks enter Gaza through Erez crossing for first time since 10/7
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/06/2024 03:34 PM
Hamas delegation to depart for Cairo talks on hostage deal- report
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 02:17 PM
Turkey detains 48 people with suspected ties to Islamic State
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 01:12 PM
Russian descent vehicle lands in Kazakhstan with three astronauts
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 10:29 AM
Australia to appoint 'special adviser' on probe into Israel airstrike
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 07:19 AM
US, Japan, Australia, Philippines to hold maritime cooperative activity
By REUTERS
04/06/2024 05:21 AM