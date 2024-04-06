Catherine Russel, the chairperson of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF,) said that the war in Gaza had killed more than 13 thousand children and wounded others, Maariv reported on Saturday, citing the Saudi state-owned Al Arabiya.
UNICEF chairperson says more than 13 thousand Gazan children dead
