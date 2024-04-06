Jerusalem Post
Ofer Cassif attacks PM Netanyahu: 'He is slowly killing the hostages, consciously’

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 6, 2024 21:05

Hadash MH Ofer Cassif attacked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday after the confirmation of the hostage Elad Katzir’s death in Hamas captivity.

In response to Katzir's sister’s confirmation of her brother's death, Cassif posted on the social media platform X, “Netanyahu is slowly killing the hostages, consciously!”

In December, Cassif signed a petition in support of South Africa's petition to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Hague that Israel was committing genocide in the Gaza Strip.

A subsequent vote in the Knesset failed to impeach the MK.

