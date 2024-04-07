War cabinet extends mandate to Israeli hostage negotiation team

Israel's war cabinet expanded the mandate of the Israeli negotiating team in the hostage deal talks that departed for Cairo on Sunday, two senior Israeli officials who are familiar with the matter reported.

Head of the Mossad David Barnea, head of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) Ronen Bar, and Major-General Nitzan Alon left for Cairo on Sunday afternoon to meet with the prime minister of Qatar, the head of the CIA, and the head of Egyptian intelligence in an attempt to reach a breakthrough in hostage negotiations.

This is a developing story.