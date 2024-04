IDF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah military compound containing seven military structures belonging to the terrorist group's Rawdan Forces in Khiam in southern Lebanon on Sunday, the IDF said.

Earlier on Sunday, a number of launches were fired toward Israeli territory in the Golan Heights and Menara.

In response, the IDF struck the sources of fire in the Kawkaba and Meiss El Jabal areas of southern Lebanon.

