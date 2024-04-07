Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US says Israeli military troop reduction in south Gaza seems a 'rest and refit'

By REUTERS

The Israeli military's troop reduction in the southern Gaza Strip appears to be a "rest and refit" and not necessarily indicative of any new operations, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said in an ABC News interview on Sunday.

"As we understand it, and through their public announcements, it is really just about rest and refit for these troops ... and not necessarily that we can tell indicative of some coming new operation for these troops," Kirby said when asked about the step.

The Israeli military said earlier its troop reduction in south Gaza leaves just one brigade there six months after the start of the Israeli offensive following Palestinian Islamist group Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel.



Related Tags
Joe Biden Headline
PM Netanyahu 'desperate' for hostage deal - Sky News
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/07/2024 05:33 PM
Pope Francis agrees to meet with families of Gaza hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/07/2024 05:25 PM
IAEA says drone strike at Zaporizhzhia 'consistent' with what it's seen
By REUTERS
04/07/2024 04:31 PM
War cabinet extends mandate to Israeli hostage negotiation team
By WALLA!
04/07/2024 03:34 PM
Guardian review questions writing about Jewish deli because of Gaza war
By MICHAEL STARR
04/07/2024 03:32 PM
Miss Israel 2021 struck in face with sign by anti-Israel protester
By MICHAEL STARR
04/07/2024 01:18 PM
Vandals graffiti Marseille synagogue as Bernard-Henri Lévy speaks inside
By MICHAEL STARR
04/07/2024 01:14 PM
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits southern Xinjiang, China region - EMSC
By REUTERS
04/07/2024 12:13 PM
Police arrests 11 Palestinians without residence permits in north Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/07/2024 11:56 AM
Yoav Gallant claims Israel ready for any scenario with Iran
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/07/2024 11:23 AM
Iran's foreign minister to visit Oman on first leg of regional tour
By REUTERS
04/07/2024 10:41 AM
UK security firm says vessel targeted near Yemen's Mukalla
By REUTERS
04/07/2024 10:40 AM
Russian strike on Zopirzhzia region kills three civilians, Kyiv says
By REUTERS
04/07/2024 10:14 AM
Ukrainian military says it destroys 17 Russian attack drones overnight
By REUTERS
04/07/2024 08:17 AM
FM Katz leaves for Rome with hostages' relatives for diplomatic talks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/07/2024 08:05 AM