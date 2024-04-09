Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US military says it destroyed Houthi air defense, drone systems

By REUTERS
Updated: APRIL 9, 2024 05:06

The US military said on Monday it destroyed air defense and drone systems of Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi forces in the area of the Red Sea, with no injuries or damage reported to commercial, US and coalition ships.

The US Central Command said on X its forces had destroyed an air defense system with two missiles ready to launch, a ground control station in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and one unmanned aerial system launched by the Houthis from Yemen over the Red Sea.

Houthi forces in Yemen said on Sunday they had launched rockets and drones at British, US and Israeli ships, the latest in a campaign of attacks on shipping in support of Palestinians in the Gaza war.

The US Central Command said on Sunday, an anti-ship ballistic missile was launched from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen toward the Gulf of Aden where also no injuries or damage were reported by US, coalition or commercial ships.

Houthi attacks have disrupted global shipping through the Suez Canal, forcing firms to re-route to longer and more expensive journeys around southern Africa. The United States and Britain have launched strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.

Iran's FM inaugurates new building for Damascus consular services
By REUTERS
04/09/2024 12:09 AM
Unrecognized aircrafts invade Israel's south
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/08/2024 11:46 PM
State Independence Day ceremony to be held without audience - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/08/2024 07:50 PM
IDF to demolish home of terrorist behind February shooting attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/08/2024 07:24 PM
Italy arrests Tajik man suspected of belonging to Islamic State
By REUTERS
04/08/2024 06:57 PM
Ben-Gvir announces candidate to replace chief of police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/08/2024 05:51 PM
Condition of soldier wounded in shooting attack improves
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/08/2024 04:18 PM
PM appoints Brig.-Gen. Roman Gofman as Military Secretary
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/08/2024 02:25 PM
Air Canada flights to return to Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/08/2024 01:54 PM
Iran's foreign minister continues regional tour with Syria
By REUTERS
04/08/2024 09:17 AM
Israel to cooperate with external investigation into WCK killings
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/08/2024 08:03 AM
ICJ to discuss Nicaragua demand that Germany stop Israel arms shipments
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/08/2024 07:09 AM
Over 90 dead as ferry sinks off Mozambique coast, BBC reports
By REUTERS
04/08/2024 06:54 AM
Trump says he will disclose abortion policy on Monday
By REUTERS
04/08/2024 05:38 AM
Hamas delegation arrives in Cairo for Gaza ceasefire talks
By REUTERS
04/07/2024 11:53 PM