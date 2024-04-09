Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Russia and China to cooperate in fight against terrorism, Russian agencies cite Lavrov

By REUTERS

Russia and China will continue their cooperation in the fight against terrorism, including through multilateral mechanisms, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in Beijing after his talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

"I thank the Chinese side for their condolences in connection with the terrorist attack in the Moscow region on March 22 of this year, for supporting Russia's fight against terrorism," Russian news agencies cited Lavrov as saying.

"Our cooperation on counter-terrorism will continue, including within the framework of multilateral institutions."

US military says it destroyed Houthi missile targeting a ship
By REUTERS
04/10/2024 03:13 AM
Indonesian Air Force plane drops humanitarian aid in Gaza
By BARAK RAVID
04/10/2024 01:16 AM
Iran announces breakthroughs in nuclear medical technology
By THE MEDIA LINE STAFF
04/09/2024 11:57 PM
IDF strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/09/2024 11:50 PM
USAID chief Power sees 'sea change' in assistance for Gaza, wants more
By REUTERS
04/09/2024 11:47 PM
Full PA membership at UN is dangerous - senate foreign affairs members
By HANNAH SARISOHN
04/09/2024 11:45 PM
Haredi rioters clash with police, block ambulances in Jerusalem
By ALON HACHMON
04/09/2024 11:30 PM
VP Kamala Harris meets with families of Israeli-American hostages
By HANNAH SARISOHN
04/09/2024 11:25 PM
Hostage family members meet with senators in Washington
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/09/2024 10:42 PM
Israel-US meeting on Rafah operation set for coming weeks
By REUTERS
04/09/2024 10:31 PM
IDF destroys Israeli drone shot down by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/09/2024 10:23 PM
Biden holds 4 point lead over Trump, Reuters/Ipsos poll shows
By REUTERS
04/09/2024 09:54 PM
Rep. operatives to pay $1.25 m for robocalls threatening Black voters
By REUTERS
04/09/2024 09:51 PM
Three people dead in shooting incident in Nazareth
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/09/2024 08:08 PM
Germany denies accusation of aiding a genocide in Gaza at World Court
By REUTERS
04/09/2024 07:45 PM