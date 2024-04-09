Dozens of hostage family members gathered outside the war cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on Tuesday, calling to arrive at a hostage deal, according to the Hostage and Missing Families Forum.
Dozens of hostage family members protest outside War Cabinet meeting
By REUTERS04/09/2024 07:45 PM
By REUTERS04/09/2024 07:22 PM
By REUTERS04/09/2024 06:00 PM
By REUTERS04/09/2024 05:33 PM
By REUTERS04/09/2024 05:32 PM
By REUTERS04/09/2024 04:52 PM
By REUTERS04/09/2024 04:45 PM
By REUTERS04/09/2024 02:29 PM
By REUTERS04/09/2024 01:14 PM
By REUTERS04/09/2024 10:12 AM