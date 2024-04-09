Jerusalem Post
Biden holds 4 point lead over Trump, Reuters/Ipsos poll shows

By REUTERS

US President Joe Biden has marginally widened his lead over Donald Trump ahead of the November presidential election, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll found.

Some 41% of registered voters in the five-day poll, which closed on Monday, said they would vote for Biden, a Democrat, if the election were held today, compared with 37% who picked former President Trump.

That 4 point lead was up from a 1 point lead Biden held in a Reuters/Ipsos poll in March. The survey has a 4 percentage point marginof error for registered voters and many voters remain on the fence seven months before the Nov. 5 election.

Some 22% of registered voters in the poll said they had not picked a candidate, were leaning toward third-party options or might not vote at all.

While nationwide surveys give important signals on American support for political candidates, just a handful of competitive states typically tilt the balance in the US electoral college, which ultimately decides who wins a presidential election.



