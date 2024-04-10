Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Hamas unable to locate 40 Israeli hostages for first stage of hostage deal - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hamas is currently "unable to locate 40 hostages detained in the Gaza Strip" needed for the first stage of a hostage deal, an Israeli official with knowledge of the talks told CNN on Wednesday. 



Related Tags
Hostage headline
IDF signs destruction order for West Bank homes of Ra'anana attackers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/10/2024 04:16 PM
More than 97,000 people evacuated as floods hit Kazakhstan
By REUTERS
04/10/2024 02:30 PM
Ukraine reports destroying 14 drones launched by Russia
By REUTERS
04/10/2024 08:03 AM
Fire breaks in residential area in Kowloon Hong Kong, kills five
By REUTERS
04/10/2024 07:11 AM
US military says it destroyed Houthi missile targeting a ship
By REUTERS
04/10/2024 03:13 AM
Indonesian Air Force plane drops humanitarian aid in Gaza
By BARAK RAVID
04/10/2024 01:16 AM
Iran announces breakthroughs in nuclear medical technology
By THE MEDIA LINE STAFF
04/09/2024 11:57 PM
IDF strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/09/2024 11:50 PM
USAID chief Power sees 'sea change' in assistance for Gaza, wants more
By REUTERS
04/09/2024 11:47 PM
Full PA membership at UN is dangerous - senate foreign affairs members
By HANNAH SARISOHN
04/09/2024 11:45 PM
Haredi rioters clash with police, block ambulances in Jerusalem
By ALON HACHMON
04/09/2024 11:30 PM
VP Kamala Harris meets with families of Israeli-American hostages
By HANNAH SARISOHN
04/09/2024 11:25 PM
Hostage family members meet with senators in Washington
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/09/2024 10:42 PM
Israel-US meeting on Rafah operation set for coming weeks
By REUTERS
04/09/2024 10:31 PM
IDF destroys Israeli drone shot down by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/09/2024 10:23 PM