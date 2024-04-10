Hamas unable to locate 40 Israeli hostages for first stage of hostage deal - report

Hamas is currently "unable to locate 40 hostages detained in the Gaza Strip" needed for the first stage of a hostage deal, an Israeli official with knowledge of the talks told CNN on Wednesday.
