Russia's Lavrov and UN Middle East official call for immediate Gaza ceasefire

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and the UN Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process called on Wednesday for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza conflict after holding talks in Moscow, the Russian foreign ministry said.

"The importance was stressed of an immediate cease-fire, the provision of safe, unhindered access to all those affected and in need, and the release of hostages," the ministry said after Lavrov met Tor Wennesland in Moscow.

The statement said the two men "paid great attention to the prospects for reviving the peace process of a Palestinian-Israeli settlement after the 'hot phase' of the conflict is over."