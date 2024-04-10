Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Russia's Lavrov and UN Middle East official call for immediate Gaza ceasefire

By REUTERS

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and the UN Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process called on Wednesday for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza conflict after holding talks in Moscow, the Russian foreign ministry said.

"The importance was stressed of an immediate cease-fire, the provision of safe, unhindered access to all those affected and in need, and the release of hostages," the ministry said after Lavrov met Tor Wennesland in Moscow.

The statement said the two men "paid great attention to the prospects for reviving the peace process of a Palestinian-Israeli settlement after the 'hot phase' of the conflict is over."



Related Tags
UNSC Headline
Hamas insists to determine names of hostages to be released
By MAARIV ONLINE
04/10/2024 11:42 PM
Israel Air Force strikes targets in Rafah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/10/2024 11:17 PM
Germany's Lufthansa suspends flights to and from Tehran
By REUTERS
04/10/2024 10:30 PM
US OKs potential sale of information systems to Saudi Arabia
By REUTERS
04/10/2024 10:22 PM
Turkey-US discuss humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Turkish source says
By REUTERS
04/10/2024 10:01 PM
US House blocks controversial domestic surveillance bill
By REUTERS
04/10/2024 09:31 PM
IDF jets strike Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/10/2024 09:07 PM
Netanyahu, war cabinet not briefed before killing of Haniyeh's sons
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/10/2024 08:44 PM
Yemen's Houthis target four vessels in Gulf of Aden, spokesman says
By REUTERS
04/10/2024 07:44 PM
Gantz: 'We will enter Rafah and go back to Khan Yunis'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/10/2024 05:28 PM
Hamas unable to locate 40 Israeli hostages for first stage of deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/10/2024 04:31 PM
IDF signs destruction order for West Bank homes of Ra'anana attackers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/10/2024 04:16 PM
More than 97,000 people evacuated as floods hit Kazakhstan
By REUTERS
04/10/2024 02:30 PM
Ukraine reports destroying 14 drones launched by Russia
By REUTERS
04/10/2024 08:03 AM
Fire breaks in residential area in Kowloon Hong Kong, kills five
By REUTERS
04/10/2024 07:11 AM