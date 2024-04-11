US urges Arab foreign ministers to relay message to Iran to prevent escalation

The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Iraq spoke by phone with the Iranian foreign minister on Wednesday, and discussed regional tensions with him.

A source privy to the details said that the four approached the Iranian foreign minister after talks they had with President Biden's senior adviser on Middle East affairs, Brett McGurk, who asked them to convey a message to Iran.

According to the American message, Iran must avoid escalation with Israel, which could also thwart efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza.

This is a developing story.