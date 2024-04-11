Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US urges Arab foreign ministers to relay message to Iran to prevent escalation

By BARAK RAVID

The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Iraq spoke by phone with the Iranian foreign minister on Wednesday, and discussed regional tensions with him.

A source privy to the details said that the four approached the Iranian foreign minister after talks they had with President Biden's senior adviser on Middle East affairs, Brett McGurk, who asked them to convey a message to Iran.

According to the American message, Iran must avoid escalation with Israel, which could also thwart efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza.

This is a developing story. 

CentCom drops more than 50k meals into Northern Gaza on Wednesday
By HANNAH SARISOHN
04/11/2024 12:49 AM
Former Cornell University student pleads guilty to antisemitic threats
By REUTERS
04/11/2024 12:46 AM
Mehr news removes report about closing Iranian airspace over Tehran
By REUTERS
04/11/2024 12:41 AM
Hamas insists to determine names of hostages to be released
By MAARIV ONLINE
04/10/2024 11:42 PM
Russia's UN official call for immediate Gaza ceasefire
By REUTERS
04/10/2024 11:38 PM
Israel Air Force strikes targets in Rafah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/10/2024 11:17 PM
Germany's Lufthansa suspends flights to and from Tehran
By REUTERS
04/10/2024 10:30 PM
US OKs potential sale of information systems to Saudi Arabia
By REUTERS
04/10/2024 10:22 PM
Turkey-US discuss humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Turkish source says
By REUTERS
04/10/2024 10:01 PM
US House blocks controversial domestic surveillance bill
By REUTERS
04/10/2024 09:31 PM
IDF jets strike Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/10/2024 09:07 PM
Yemen's Houthis target four vessels in Gulf of Aden, spokesman says
By REUTERS
04/10/2024 07:44 PM
Gantz: 'We will enter Rafah and go back to Khan Yunis'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/10/2024 05:28 PM
Hamas unable to locate 40 Israeli hostages for first stage of deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/10/2024 04:31 PM
IDF signs destruction order for West Bank homes of Ra'anana attackers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/10/2024 04:16 PM