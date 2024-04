A 19-year-old Israeli resident of Binyamin was arrested on Wednesday for attacking an IDF officer stationed in Binyamin during a violent incident between Oz Zion settlers and Palestinians from the village Burka, Walla reported on Thursday.

According to the police, during the confrontation, Palestinian cars were set on fire, and several were violently attacked and needed medical treatment.

The officer, accompanied by military force, rushed to the scene and began a chase with a group of masked settlers, during which the 19-year-old suspect attacked the officer and broke his phone. He is also suspected of setting fire to vehicles and disrupting order in the Palestinian village.

His detention was extended by a day.