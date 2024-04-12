Jerusalem Post
Biden forgives $7.4 billion in student debt

By REUTERS
Updated: APRIL 12, 2024 12:21

The Biden administration will cancel $7.4 billion in student debt for 277,000 borrowers, the White House said in a statement on Friday.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden announced plans to ease student debt that would benefit at least 23 million Americans, addressing a key issue for young voters whose support he needs as he seeks re-election in November.

Biden, a Democrat, last year pledged to find other avenues for tackling debt relief after the Supreme Court in June blocked his broader plan to cancel $430 billion in student loan debt.

Russia enemies see Putin inauguration as pretext to destabilize- Kremlin
By REUTERS
04/12/2024 01:15 PM
France tells citizens not to travel to Israel, Palestinian territories
By REUTERS
04/12/2024 01:11 PM
Indictment filed against Beersheba resident for child abuse
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2024 12:12 PM
US journalist missing in Russian-controlled eastern Ukraine, police say
By REUTERS
04/12/2024 12:11 PM
Police search for young man missing in the Sea of Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2024 11:56 AM
Tiberias deputy chief: Missile penetrating Galilee sea challenge for us
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2024 10:42 AM
Russia views commercial satellites as a potential military threat - TASS
By REUTERS
04/12/2024 09:13 AM
South Korea, Japan, US hold naval drills amid N.Korea threats
By REUTERS
04/12/2024 09:08 AM
Almost 100,000 people evacuated due to floods in Kazakhstan
By REUTERS
04/12/2024 09:04 AM
Ukraine says Russian drones damage energy infrastructure in south
By REUTERS
04/12/2024 09:02 AM
Ramat Gan resident stabbed outside of apartment building
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2024 08:54 AM
IDF conducts ground and air strikes in Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2024 08:30 AM
US military says destroyed missile launched from Houthi-controlled areas
By REUTERS
04/12/2024 07:12 AM
Suspected terrorist infiltration in Neveh Daniel, West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2024 06:18 AM
Austin to Gallant: 'America backing Israel in defense against Iran
By BARAK RAVID
04/12/2024 04:06 AM