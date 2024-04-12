Jerusalem Post
France and India tell its citizens not to travel to the Middle East

By REUTERS
Updated: APRIL 12, 2024 15:35

The French and Indian foreign ministries advised French citizens against traveling to Israel and Iran, as well as other countries in the Middle East, Reuters reported on Friday.

In a statement on social media platform X, the French foreign ministry added that relatives of Iran-based diplomats would return to France and that French civil servants are now banned from conducting any missions in Iran, Lebanon, Israel, and the Palestinian territories.

India has also advised its citizens against traveling to Iran and Israel until further notice in light of the "prevailing situation in the region," the foreign ministry said on Friday.

The ministry further said Indians in the two countries should observe "utmost precautions about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum."

This is a developing story.

