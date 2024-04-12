Foreign Minister Katz requests Argentina designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization

Foreign Minister Israel Katz requested in a Friday post on X that the Argentinian government designate the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps as a terrorist group following an Argentinian court decision that found it responsible for the 1994 bombings, which collectively killed over 100 people.

אתמול קבע בית המשפט בארגנטינה שאיראן והחיזבאללה אחראים לשני פיגועי הטרור שקרו בארגנטינה לפני כ-30 שנה, בבניין שגרירות ישראל בו נרצחו 29 אנשים ונפצעו 242 ובבית הקהילה היהודית בו נרצחו 85 ונפצעו 330, והגדיר אותם כפשע נגד האנושות.שוחחתי עם שרת החוץ של ארגנטינה דיאנה מונדינו… — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) April 12, 2024