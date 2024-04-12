Jerusalem Post
Foreign Minister Katz requests Argentina designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Foreign Minister Israel Katz requested in a Friday post on X that the Argentinian government designate the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps as a terrorist group following an Argentinian court decision that found it responsible for the 1994 bombings, which collectively killed over 100 people.

Lufthansa extends Tehran flights suspension until April 18, dpa reports
By REUTERS
04/12/2024 04:49 PM
National Security Minister Ben-Gvir holds situation assessment on Iran
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2024 04:31 PM
Labor leader Merav Michaeli: Netanyahu torpedoing hostage deals
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2024 04:29 PM
Rocket sirens sound in the North for the first time in 48 hours
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2024 04:26 PM
UN warns of Gazan refugees in Egypt crisis as impeding resolution
By REUTERS
04/12/2024 03:58 PM
Israel Police request help in search for missing teenage shepherd
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2024 03:30 PM
Spain says 'clear' signs Europe ready to recognize Palestinian state
By REUTERS
04/12/2024 02:15 PM
Netanyahu to hold situational meeting to prepare for Iranian attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2024 02:09 PM
Russia enemies see Putin inauguration as pretext to destabilize- Kremlin
By REUTERS
04/12/2024 01:15 PM
France and India tell its citizens not to travel to the Middle East
By REUTERS
04/12/2024 01:11 PM
Biden forgives $7.4 billion in student debt
By REUTERS
04/12/2024 12:13 PM
Indictment filed against Beersheba resident for child abuse
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2024 12:12 PM
US journalist missing in Russian-controlled eastern Ukraine, police say
By REUTERS
04/12/2024 12:11 PM
Police find body during search for young man missing in the Galilee Sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2024 11:56 AM
Tiberias deputy chief: Missile penetrating Galilee sea challenge for us
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/12/2024 10:42 AM