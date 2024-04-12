Lufthansa extends Tehran flights suspension until April 18, dpa reports

German flagship airline Lufthansa LHAG.DE has extended its suspension of flights to and from Tehran by five days until April 18, the Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa) news agency reported on Friday citing a company spokesperson.

The carrier first announced it had canceled a flight from Frankfurt to Tehran last weekend to avoid the crew having to disembark and spend the night.

Middle Eastern countries and the United States have been on alert for a retaliatory attack by Iran since April 1, when Israeli warplanes were suspected of bombing the Iranian embassy compound in Syria. Lufthansa and its subsidiary Austrian Airlines are the only two Western carriers flying into Tehran, which is mostly served by Turkish and Middle Eastern airlines.

Lufthansa wasn't immediately available for comment.