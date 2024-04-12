Some 500 activists demonstrate against haredi draft exemption outside Yoav Gallant's home

Roughly 500 Brothers in Arms, Movement for Quality Government, Building an Alternative, and Protective Wall for Israel activists demonstrated outside of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's house on Friday, according to Israeli media reports.

The activists pushed for Gallant to keep his promise not to allow the passing of another haredi draft exemption law.

"We will no longer accept an outline from Netanyahu and the haredi tricksters, [a law] without teeth. The fact that after October 7, they continue with [ruses to dodge the draft] is shameful, and the public in Israel will not accept it.'