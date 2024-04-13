US Secretary Blinken, Egyptian FM Shoukry discuss Middle East stability

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Friday to discuss efforts to advance regional stability, particularly with respect to Israel and Sudan, the office of State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller reported on Saturday.

The American Secretary of State emphasized that an escalation by Iran would not benefit anyone in the region. Blinken and Shoukry also discussed efforts to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza, lower the Palestinian civilian death toll, and achieve an immediate ceasefire that secures the release of all hostages.

Secretary Blinken agreed with Foreign Minister Shoukry on the need to continue to coordinate closely with Egypt on how to advance a path to a Palestinian state while ensuring security for Israel.

The Secretary and Foreign Minister also discussed efforts to resume negotiations aimed at ending the conflict in Sudan.