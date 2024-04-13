Daniel Hagari: Iran funds, trains, arms terror proxies across Middle East and beyond

In statement by IDF spokesperson R-Adm. Daniel Hagari on Saturday said that Israel would be prepared for any Iranian escalation.

He charged Iran with backing Hamas, Hezbollah, and hostile militias in Syria, Iraq, and Yemen, all of whom have attacked Israel since October 7.

IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari speaks on Iranian involvement in the Israel-Hamas war and its effect in the Middle East. April 13, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit) (IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

"Iran is the world’s biggest state sponsor of terror. Its network of terror doesn’t just threaten the people of Israel, Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria; the regime in Iran fuels the war in Ukraine and beyond." Hagari said. "Iran will bear the consequences for choosing to escalate the situation any further."

The IDF spokesperson went on to reaffirm the IDF's readiness and preparedness for any situation and that it would "take the necessary steps—together with our allies—to protect the people of Israel."