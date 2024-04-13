Jerusalem Post
Dutch foreign min urges Iranian counterpart to 'de-escalate' over situation with Israel

By REUTERS

Dutch foreign minister Hanke Bruins Slot told her Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a phone call that Iran should not attack Israel and should take actions to "de-escalate," she said on social media platform X.

"During the conversation I also expressed my great concerns about the ship that was hijacked in the Strait of Hormuz and that these types of actions must stop," she added.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards seized an Israeli-linked cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, days after Tehran said it could close the crucial shipping route, and warned it would retaliate for an Israeli strike on its consulate in the Syrian capital Damascus.

IDF deploys additional companies, police amid West Bank flare-up
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2024 07:24 PM
Terrorist opens fire at soldiers and residents in village near Ramallah
By MAARIV ONLINE
04/13/2024 05:07 PM
Iran committing piracy, Israeli foreign minister says
By REUTERS
04/13/2024 03:34 PM
KLM will no longer fly over Israel and Iran - ANP, citing spokesperson
By REUTERS
04/13/2024 02:32 PM
Daniel Hagari warns Iran not to interfere in Israeli affairs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2024 02:22 PM
Investigation into missing teenage shepherd handed over to Shin Bet
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2024 01:56 PM
Russia says it has taken village in Ukraine's Donetsk region
By REUTERS
04/13/2024 01:18 PM
Girl bit by wolf in the Negev, saved by father
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2024 12:34 PM
The Netherlands to close embassy in Tehran on Sunday as precaution
By REUTERS
04/13/2024 10:14 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes China's Xizang, says GFZ
By REUTERS
04/13/2024 09:26 AM
US Secretary Blinken, Egyptian FM Shoukry discuss Middle East stability
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2024 09:20 AM
IDF strikes Hezbollah military complex in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2024 09:10 AM
Palestinian reports: IDF operating in West Bank
By WALLA!
04/13/2024 05:39 AM
Palestinian report: Settlers attack Palestinian civilians in West Bank
By WALLA!
04/13/2024 05:37 AM
Canadian FM advises to 'avoid all travel' to Israel amid Iran threat
By WALLA!
04/13/2024 04:47 AM