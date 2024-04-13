Jerusalem Post
Biden to return to Washington amid Iran threats against Israel

By REUTERS

US President Joe Biden will return to Washington on Saturday afternoon to consult with his national security team a day after saying that he expects an Iranian attack against Israel "sooner, rather than later."

Biden cut his weekend trip to Delaware early, the White House said Saturday, to discuss events in the Middle East. Tehran has vowed to retaliate for Israel's attack on Iran's embassy compound last week in Damascus that killed a senior commander in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps' overseas Quds Force and six other officers.

On Friday, Biden warned Iran against retaliation even while predicting the attack may be imminent. "We are devoted to the defense of Israel. We will support Israel. We will help defend Israel and Iran will not succeed," he said.

Schools across Israel closed from Sunday, April 14 - IDF
By MAARIV
04/13/2024 08:45 PM
Israel calls off school trips, puts forces on full alert amid Iran threat
By REUTERS
04/13/2024 08:43 PM
Israel says monitoring 'planned attack' against it by Iran, proxies
By REUTERS
04/13/2024 08:33 PM
Protests calling for release of Gaza hostages convene throughout country
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2024 07:58 PM
IDF deploys additional companies, police amid West Bank flare-up
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2024 07:24 PM
Dutch FM urges Iranian counterpart to 'de-escalate' with Israel
By REUTERS
04/13/2024 06:50 PM
Terrorist opens fire at soldiers and residents in village near Ramallah
By MAARIV ONLINE
04/13/2024 05:07 PM
Iran committing piracy, Israeli foreign minister says
By REUTERS
04/13/2024 03:34 PM
KLM will no longer fly over Israel and Iran - ANP, citing spokesperson
By REUTERS
04/13/2024 02:32 PM
Daniel Hagari warns Iran not to interfere in Israeli affairs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2024 02:22 PM
Investigation into missing teenage shepherd handed over to Shin Bet
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2024 01:56 PM
Russia says it has taken village in Ukraine's Donetsk region
By REUTERS
04/13/2024 01:18 PM
Girl bit by wolf in the Negev, saved by father
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/13/2024 12:34 PM
The Netherlands to close embassy in Tehran on Sunday as precaution
By REUTERS
04/13/2024 10:14 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes China's Xizang, says GFZ
By REUTERS
04/13/2024 09:26 AM