Jordan to temporarily close airspace, state media says

By REUTERS
APRIL 13, 2024 22:55

Jordan will temporarily close its airspace for several hours beginning at 11 p.m. (2000 GMT) to all incoming, departing and transit aircraft, state-owned Al Mamlaka news said on Saturday.

Aviation authorities cited by Al Mamlaka said the situation would be "continuously updated and reviewed according to developments."

Earlier on Saturday, Al-Mamlaka quoted Haitham Misto, the chairman of Jordan's Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission, as saying interference in Jordanian air traffic had affected its GPS system, prompting planes in the area to use alternative navigation systems.

 

