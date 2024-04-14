Tehran's Mehrabad airport and airports in several other Iranian cities have cancelled domestic flights until Monday morning due to Middle East tensions, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported on Sunday, as the country's western airspace remains off limits to flights.
Several Iranian domestic flights canceled until Monday morning - Mehr
