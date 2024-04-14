Jerusalem Post
Several Iranian domestic flights canceled until Monday morning - Mehr

By REUTERS
Updated: APRIL 14, 2024 12:57

Tehran's Mehrabad airport and airports in several other Iranian cities have cancelled domestic flights until Monday morning due to Middle East tensions, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported on Sunday, as the country's western airspace remains off limits to flights.

Lufthansa suspends flights to Amman, Beirut, Erbil and Tel Aviv
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 01:18 PM
Iran summons the British, French and German ambassadors - ILNA
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 01:13 PM
Jordan PM says escalation in region would lead to 'dangerous paths'
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 12:52 PM
Russia calls for restraint after Iranian strikes on Israel
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 12:37 PM
UAE calls for end of escalation to avoid regional repercussions
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 12:17 PM
Hamas says Iran's attack on Israel was 'natural right'
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 11:53 AM
War cabinet to convene at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2024 11:48 AM
Most of the Iranian drones over Syria were downed by Israel
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 11:33 AM
IDF pours cold water on reports of Gazans returning north
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2024 11:09 AM
IDF jets strike in the Beqaa Valley deep in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2024 11:07 AM
Nevatim base sustains minor damage following hit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2024 11:06 AM
Jordan, Iraq and Lebanon reopen airspace after Iran attacks
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 09:34 AM
Israeli military says France helped in defense against Iranian attack
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 09:32 AM
Two killed, seven wounded in fire in a building in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2024 08:11 AM
Israel Airports Authority announces reopening of Israeli airspace
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2024 08:09 AM