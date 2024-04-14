Iran's foreign ministry summoned on Sunday the ambassadors of the United Kingdom, France, and Germany to question what it referred to as their "irresponsible stance" regarding Tehran's retaliatory strikes on Israel, the semi-official Iranian Labour News Agency reported.
Iran summons the British, French, German ambassadors - ILNA
