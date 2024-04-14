Jerusalem Post
Iran summons the British, French, German ambassadors - ILNA

By REUTERS
Updated: APRIL 14, 2024 15:51

Iran's foreign ministry summoned on Sunday the ambassadors of the United Kingdom, France, and Germany to question what it referred to as their "irresponsible stance" regarding Tehran's retaliatory strikes on Israel, the semi-official Iranian Labour News Agency reported.

Netherlands advises against all travel to Israel - ANP news agency
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 03:56 PM
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich demands attack against Iran
By MAARIV ONLINE
04/14/2024 03:45 PM
EU calls for meeting of foreign affairs ministers
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 03:43 PM
Turkey calls on Iran to avoid further escalation with Israel
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 03:38 PM
Yemen's Houthis say Iranian attack on Israel is legitimate
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 03:27 PM
Ukraine's Zelensky condemns Iranian attack on Israel
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 03:23 PM
Iran says neighbors notified of attacks on Israel 72 hours in advance
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 02:44 PM
Lufthansa suspends flights to Amman, Beirut, Erbil and Tel Aviv
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 01:18 PM
Several Iranian domestic flights canceled until Monday morning - Mehr
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 12:56 PM
Jordan PM says escalation in region would lead to 'dangerous paths'
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 12:52 PM
Russia calls for restraint after Iranian strikes on Israel
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 12:37 PM
UAE calls for end of escalation to avoid regional repercussions
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 12:17 PM
Hamas says Iran's attack on Israel was 'natural right'
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 11:53 AM
War cabinet to convene at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/14/2024 11:48 AM
Most of the Iranian drones over Syria were downed by Israel
By REUTERS
04/14/2024 11:33 AM