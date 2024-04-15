Israel has deferred the Rafah operation for which preparations were set to begin this week, following Iran's attack on Israel early Sunday morning, according to a CNN report on Monday, citing Israeli sources.
Israel defers Rafah operation following Iranian attack - report
