Sydney knife attack hero welcome to stay in Australia, PM says

By REUTERS

A French national who confronted a knife-wielding attacker during a rampage in a mall in the Sydney suburb of Bondi is welcome to stay in Australia for as long as he wants, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday.

Six people were killed and 12 hurt in Saturday's attack at the beachside mall, one of the city's worst violent crimes in recent years. The attacker, identified as Joel Cauchi, was shot down by Inspector Amy Scott, who confronted him solo during his rampage.

The Frenchman, Damien Guerot, was seen on video images circulated online holding up a shopping center bollard to try and stop Cauchi from hurting more people. Later Guerot told local news networks he was on a work visa set to expire within a couple of months.

"I say this to Damien Guerot, who is dealing with his visa applications, that you are welcome here," Albanese told a press conference, in reply to a question his heroics.

"You’re welcome to stay for as long as you like." He added, "This is someone who we would welcome becoming an Australian citizen, although that would of course be a loss for France. We thank him for his extraordinary bravery."

