EasyJet suspends flights to Israel until late October, IAG's Iberia Express to resumes

British budget airline easyJet on Tuesday suspended flights to Israel until October 27 citing the security situation in the Middle East.

"As a result of the continued evolving situation in Israel, easyJet has now taken the decision to suspend its flights to Tel Aviv for the remainder of the summer season," a spokesperson said in a statement, after the airline on Sunday paused flights to the Israeli city.

"Customers booked to fly on this route up to this date are being offered options, including a full refund."

Iberia Express will resume its flights between Madrid and Tel Aviv on Wednesday, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The Spanish airline halted its services to Tel Aviv on Sunday due to soaring tensions in the region.

Iberia Express has four flights a week to Israel.

This is a developing story.