EasyJet suspends flights to Israel until late October, IAG's Iberia Express to resumes

By REUTERS
Updated: APRIL 16, 2024 17:38

British budget airline easyJet on Tuesday suspended flights to Israel until October 27 citing the security situation in the Middle East.

"As a result of the continued evolving situation in Israel, easyJet has now taken the decision to suspend its flights to Tel Aviv for the remainder of the summer season," a spokesperson said in a statement, after the airline on Sunday paused flights to the Israeli city.

"Customers booked to fly on this route up to this date are being offered options, including a full refund."

Iberia Express will resume its flights between Madrid and Tel Aviv on Wednesday, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The Spanish airline halted its services to Tel Aviv on Sunday due to soaring tensions in the region.

Iberia Express has four flights a week to Israel.

This is a developing story. 

