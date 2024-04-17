Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

China's military plans more drills near Myanmar border

By REUTERS

China will hold air defense and live-fire drills near its border with Myanmar from Wednesday, state media said, in this month's second round of such exercises as fighting between Myanmar's ruling junta and rebel forces intensifies.

The drills follow a significant escalation of the conflict last week, when rebel forces captured the Myanmar town of Myawaddy, a key trading outpost near the Thai border, prompting a stream of refugees into Thailand.

State broadcaster CCTV said this week's drills, conducted by China's Southern Theater Command, were part of an annual training exercise without referring to the fighting in the neighboring nation.

Shas chairman Aryeh Deri on Haredi IDF draft: 'No one will be drafted'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2024 08:39 AM
IDF destroys homes of terrorists who killed 70-year-old woman in Ra'anan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2024 07:20 AM
IDF Shaldag unit soldier seriously wounded in battle in north Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2024 07:12 AM
US envoy: UN resolution on Palestine leading to two-state solution
By REUTERS
04/17/2024 05:12 AM
US CENTCOM forces successfully engage two Houthi UAVs, statement says
By REUTERS
04/17/2024 02:27 AM
IDF strikes building in Rafah, seven killed
By MAARIV ONLINE
04/17/2024 01:22 AM
Six rockets hit Kiryat Shmona in North, no injuries reported
By SHAKED SADEH
04/16/2024 11:16 PM
Group of three jurors selected to serve on Trump criminal trial
By REUTERS
04/16/2024 10:24 PM
Judge says he 'won't tolerate' Trump speaking while jurors speak
By REUTERS
04/16/2024 09:47 PM
US says flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza not at desired level
By REUTERS
04/16/2024 08:52 PM
Slovenia and Spain to formally recognize a Palestinian state
By REUTERS
04/16/2024 08:31 PM
Erdogan: Netanyahu solely responsible for recent Middle East tensions
By REUTERS
04/16/2024 07:36 PM
Second US House Republican calls for Speaker Johnson to leave top job
By REUTERS
04/16/2024 07:22 PM
UNHRC calls on Israel to end support of settler attacks on West Bank
By REUTERS
04/16/2024 05:40 PM
Denmark will close down embassy in Iraq
By REUTERS
04/16/2024 05:36 PM