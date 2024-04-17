Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Government expected to approve Rafael Engel's National Security director general position

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 17, 2024 12:13

The Government is expected to approve Rafael Engel's appointment to the position of Director General of the National Security Ministry, Maariv reported on Wednesday.

Court holds hearing for officer suspected of killing MDA volunteer
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2024 12:52 PM
Explosion from army exercise heard in Holon, Bat Yam
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2024 12:24 PM
Russian attack kills people in Ukraine's Chernihiv, hits infrastructure
By REUTERS
04/17/2024 10:42 AM
Iran navy escorting Iranian commercial ships to the Red Sea
By REUTERS
04/17/2024 10:33 AM
IDF strikes Hezbollah targets following activated sirens in the north
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2024 09:45 AM
Shas chairman Aryeh Deri on Haredi IDF draft: 'No one will be drafted'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2024 08:39 AM
China's military plans more drills near Myanmar border
By REUTERS
04/17/2024 08:24 AM
IDF Shaldag unit soldier seriously wounded in battle in north Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2024 07:12 AM
US envoy: UN resolution on Palestine leading to two-state solution
By REUTERS
04/17/2024 05:12 AM
US CENTCOM forces successfully engage two Houthi UAVs, statement says
By REUTERS
04/17/2024 02:27 AM
IDF strikes building in Rafah, seven killed
By MAARIV ONLINE
04/17/2024 01:22 AM
Six rockets hit Kiryat Shmona in North, no injuries reported
By SHAKED SADEH
04/16/2024 11:16 PM
Group of three jurors selected to serve on Trump criminal trial
By REUTERS
04/16/2024 10:24 PM
Judge says he 'won't tolerate' Trump speaking while jurors speak
By REUTERS
04/16/2024 09:47 PM
US says flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza not at desired level
By REUTERS
04/16/2024 08:52 PM